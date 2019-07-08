Fire at electrical substation leaves 847 Aberdeen properties without power

More than 840 homes in Aberdeen were left without power for several hours after a fire broke out at a substation.

Properties in the AB12 area of the city, which includes Kincorth, were affected by the cuts yesterday.

The issue was reported to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) at 10.56am and an engineer arrived on site around 11.30am to fix the problem.

A faulty piece of equipment had caught fire at an electrical substation on Caiesdykes Crescent, but was out by the time the fire service arrived.

An SSEN spokesman said: “We are sorry for the power cut that affected Kincorth.

“We had a fault on our main network, which affected 847 customers. The outage was caused by a faulty piece of equipment catching fire.

“We would like to apologise for the interruption.”

Power was restored to the properties by 1.45pm.