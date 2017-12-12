Family to raise funds in memory of teenager with special Christmas tree at Aberdeen shopping centre

The family of a girl who lost her battle with a rare genetic condition have erected a Christmas tree at an Aberdeen shopping centre to raise cash in her memory.

Eve Hayes was diagnosed with the neurological disorder Rett Syndrome in 2002, and died aged 17 at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital at the end of September.

To help cope with their loss, Eve’s parents Louise Park and Gary Hayes have put up a “memory tree” in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre.

Christmas shoppers are invited to purchase small paper stars for the tree in memory of the loved ones they are missing during the festive season to raise cash for The ARCHIE Foundation, the official charity of the children’s hospital.

Ms Park said: “We knew that Christmas would be quite a difficult time, so we decided to do something positive in her memory, and came up with the idea of the memory tree. It was a bit of a struggle to find somewhere to put it up at this time of year, but thankfully the Trinity Centre got on board.”

Stars worth £5 and £10 are available and could see the couple raise as much as £8,000 if they are all sold.