Festive patrols lead to cut in shoplifting and vandalism in north-east community

Police Scotland has reported positive results from a month of festive patrols across North Aberdeenshire.

In Formartine, officers undertook 95 licensed premises checks across the Ellon/Turriff areas with only seven reported incidents.

Throughout Buchan, efforts by Peterhead patrols meant shoplifting decreased by 31% compared to last year and vandalism reduced by almost 25%.

There were also positive results in Banff and Buchan East and West in detecting drugs offences and drink- drivers.

Chief Inspector Rob Sturton, area commander for Aberdeenshire North, said: “In addition to the officers involved, I thank our partners and the public who helped ensure that North Aberdeenshire continues to be recognised as a great place to live, work and visit and that all ages have been able to enjoy this family-focused time.”