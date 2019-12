The majority of Sport Aberdeen venues throughout the city will close early on Christmas Eve and remain closed until December 27.

The gym at the Beach Leisure Centre will open for a short time on Boxing Day.

Venues will then be closed from Tuesday December 31 until Friday January 3 with a few exceptions.

Further information and timetables showing full opening times during the festive period can be found at sportaberdeen.co.uk/news/sport-aberdeens-festive-opening-hours

