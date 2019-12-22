Volunteers pack festive hampers for eldery people in north-east

Teams of helpful elves in Aberdeen have been busy packing festive hampers for older people throughout the region.

Volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service are creating packages full of seasonal eats and treats to be delivered.

Older people at home, in hospital and in the community will be the beneficiaries of the scheme, funded by the Asda Foundation.

Karen Fong, Royal Voluntary Service on-ward and community volunteering services manager for Aberdeen, highlighted the importance of the cause.

She said: “Christmas can be a lonely time for anyone without friends or family nearby, particularly for older people. That’s why our wonderful local volunteers will be stopping by homes, hospitals, social clubs and community services to offer some festive cheer and chat where it’s needed most.”