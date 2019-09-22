Festive fund open for Aberdeen community groups

Applications for small grants to support Christmas or Hogmanay events in Aberdeen are now open.

Aberdeen City Council’s Community Festive Fund 2019 is now accepting forms from organisations and groups in the city.

Those eligible could receive up to £350 for a Christmas event and £500 for one at Hogmanay.

To qualify, a Christmas event must be held between November 18 and December 30 and the Hogmanay event must be held between December 31 and January 2.

The council has introduced a three strikes policy, which means successful groups will only be granted funding for three consecutive years before sitting out a year.

Further details and application forms can be found online at bit.ly/2khk599 or by emailing cityevents@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Forms should be returned by noon on October 18 to the City Events team.