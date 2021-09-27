‘Festive fund’ for community Christmas and New Year events in Aberdeen opens for applications

Aberdeen City Council has opened its Festive Fund for applications, allowing city communities to get small financial grants towards Christmas and Hogmanay events.

Groups and organisations are able to apply for up to £350, to be spent either on arranging festive celebrations in their local community or on developing an existing event.

The money can be used for entertainment, venue hire, transport, staffing, decorations and catering – though it can not be used to pay for alcohol.

All applications should be returned by noon on October 29, with Christmas events to be held between November 22 and December 30, and Hogmanay events between December 31 and January 2.

The events should also take place within the Aberdeen city limits.

‘Bring festive joy to communities’

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said: “Our city centre can be a very special place at Christmas, offering great shopping and hosting events, but we want communities across Aberdeen to enjoy the council’s support in making the festive season sparkle.

“Many residents give up their own free time to help organise local events and the Community Festive Fund can help towards paying for venue hire, transport, entertainment or catering.

“Applications are welcome from all, and we are especially interested in hearing from new groups who wish to benefit from the fund.

“This is a great chance to bring festive joy to the heart of our communities.”

Due to the number of applications anticipated, the council has said it is likely that funds will be allocated on a proportional basis.

Further details can be found on the Aberdeen Events website here, and the application form can be found here.