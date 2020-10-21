Festive films to be shown at drive-in cinema in Aberdeen

Aberdeen film-goers can catch their favourite festive films on the big screen this autumn from the safety of their cars.

The Drive-In Cinema has announced a new tour and will be heading to Aberdeen.

They will be bringing eight festive movies to car-assisted audiences in the north-east, including Elf, Love Actually and Home Alone.

It will be coming to The Den and The Glen in Aberdeen from November 27 to 29.

Films will be broadcasted on a 40-foot widescreen, with The Polar Express, The Grinch, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation also on the schedule.

As well as watching the movies, event-goers can also look forward to slap-up street food and additional entertainment, including interactive quizzes and live comedy.

Callum Campbell, the founder of Drive-In Cinema, said: “We are so excited to be taking the best Christmas movies of all time on tour across Scotland and to give people something to look forward to.

“The Drive-In Cinema is a truly magical movie experience and a brilliant event for all the family – the perfect combination of nostalgia, novelty, and entertainment.

“It’s been a tough year, but we are grateful to have created an event that is Covid-proof and that can go ahead this festive season – unlike many events that have been forced to cancel.

“What The Drive-In Cinema promises is a socially distanced environment, but with plenty of Christmas spirit and sparkle.”

Tickets are on sale from today and can be purchased online here.

They are priced at £32 per car.

To find out more about The Drive-In Cinema or to purchase tickets, visit the official event Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TheDriveInCinemaUK