Festive event to be held in Aberdeen in aid of charity

A festive celebration will be held tomorrow in aid of a north-east social care charity.

A Guid Noel is being held at St Machar’s Cathedral in aid of voluntary service help charity VSA.

The event is being directed by actor John Bett, while singer Fiona Kennedy has come on board as producer.

And Fiona hopes it will help raise plenty of money for the charity’s mental health services.

She said: “Last year we could have sold it out several times over.

“For a long time I thought it would be wonderful if we could do a celebratory Christmas event and it went so well we decided to do it again.

“A lot of different people have come together to make it happen. It’s going to be a wonderful event.

“We try to do something that is a little bit different by way of a Christmas celebration.

“It is an amazing line-up and everyone is very happy to do it for VSA.”

She added: “I think the nature of the evening is very inclusive and it is very much an all-embracing celebration evening.

“We believe it is a community-driven event, particularly in terms of the range of singers we have involved.

“The audience have to do their bit as well with the community carols.

“It really sums up what VSA is about. There is a real awareness of what the charity is doing across the city and the Changing Lives Campaign really resonates with people.

“VSA is helping a lot to address the problem that is mental health and singing is a great way to help.”

The line-up includes Professor Paul Mealor from Aberdeen University and Norman MacLeod of STV. There will also be performances from the Granite City Chorus and the Aberdeen Chorus of Sweet Adelines.

Money raised at the event will be donated to VSA’s Changing Lives campaign – supported by the Evening Express.

VSA’s fundraising and events team leader Vicki Youngson said: “We are really excited to be bringing A Guid Noel back this year.

“Last year we raised over £3,000 and the same again would be absolutely amazing. It will be a fantastic celebration.”

The event will be held at St Machar’s Cathedral tomorrow. Doors open at 7.30pm.

A small number of tickets are still available.