Christmas came early for dogs at an Aberdeen pub this weekend.

Slains Castle, on Belmont Street, held a doggy day, with activities and treats specially designed for those of the four-legged variety in an effort to raise funds for Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

The Santa Paws Doggie Grotto saw dogs from across the city get their pictures taken with Santa for a small fee, with all profits going to the rehoming centre.