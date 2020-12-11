Festive changes to Aberdeen’s bin collection timetable revealed

Aberdeen City Council has revealed the changes that will be made to the city’s bin collection timetable over the festive period.

If residents’ waste or recycling bins were due to be collected on Christmas or New Year’s Day – which both fall on a Friday – the dates will be altered.

Both collections will instead take place on the following Sunday.

The Christmas pick-up will be moved to December 27, while the New Year one will move to January 3.

Over the rest of the festive period, bins will be uplifted on the usual days – though people are asked to get them ready before 7am as times could change.

There may be delays to services, particularly in bad weather, as they will be operating at a reduced level over the period.

Anyone wishing to visit the council’s Household Waste and Recycling Centres will be able to, during standard winter opening hours.

The centres will, however, be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.