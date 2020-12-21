Festive bus times for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

First Aberdeen and Stagecoach have released their festival timetables.

So if you’re planning on using public transport over the next two weeks, here’s what services will be running and when

First Aberdeen

Christmas Eve – Thursday December 24

All services running as normal but with earlier finishes than normal. Last departures between 8pm and 9pm.

Christmas Day – Friday December 25

No services will operate.

Boxing Day – Saturday December 26

Services 1, 1B, 2, 3, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17A/172, 19, 20 and 23 will all operate special timetables. These will follow normal Sunday times but starting later at around 8am and finishing earlier at around 10pm, depending on the service.

Sunday December 27

Normal Sunday service.

Monday December 28 to Wednesday December 30

Normal Saturday service.

Hogmanay – Thursday December 31

Normal Saturday service but with earlier finishes. Last departures between 8pm and 9pm.

New Year’s Day – Friday January 1

No service.

Saturday January 2

Services 1, 1B, 2, 3, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17A/172, 19, 20 and 23 will all operate special timetables. These will follow normal Sunday times but starting later at around 8am and finishing earlier at around 10pm, depending on the service.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Sunday January 3

Normal Sunday service.

Monday January 4

Normal Saturday service.

Tuesday January 5

Normal weekday service resumes.

Stagecoach

Christmas Eve – Thursday December 24

Aberdeen-Stonehaven – normal Saturday service with the following exceptions:

8A, 8C, 26: Monday-Friday service.

7A/7B: additional services at peak times.

Westhill and Kingswells – normal Saturday service with the following exceptions:

14: Monday-Friday service.

X17: Return journeys from Echt at 6.45am and 6.58pm.

Buchan-Aberdeen – normal Saturday service with the following exceptions:

Services 51, 64, 292, 452 and 747 will operate to normal Monday-Friday timetables.

Services 53/53A will operate to Saturday timetables with additional journeys at peak times.

Services X60/X63 will operate a Saturday service with some alterations to journeys between Peterhead and Ellon.

A special timetable will operate on services 61/61A and 290/291.

Buchan local – Saturday service will operate with the following exceptions and alterations:

Services 49, 51, 55, 270 and 271 will operate to normal Monday-Friday timetables.

Services 52, 54, 74/74A, 76/77, 78A, 78C,81 and 83 will operate to Saturday timetables with additional journeys at peak times.

Services X60/X63 will operate a Saturday service with some alterations to journeys between Peterhead and Ellon.

A special timetable will operate on services 69/69B.

Deeside – Saturday timetable with additional peak time services on 201.

Inverurie – Saturday service will operate with the following exceptions and alterations:

Services 248 and 308 will operate to normal Monday-Friday timetables.

Service 416 will operate on Tuesday only.

A special timetable will operate on service 41.

Alford and Kemnay – services 220/X20 and 218 will operate to normal Monday-Friday timetables.

Service 422 will not operate.

Elgin – Saturday service.

727 – Saturday service.

272/301/303/308 – weekday service.

15A – weekday service.

10, 35, 59 – Saturday service.

Christmas Day – Friday December 25

No service.

Boxing Day – Saturday December 26

Aberdeen-Stonehaven – 7A/7B operating special timetables with services every two hours between approximately 9am and 6pm. No other service.

Westhill and Kingswells – X17 operating special service hourly. No other service.

Buchan-Aberdeen – Special timetables will operate on services 61, 290/291 and X67/68. No other services will operate.

Buchan local – no service.

Deeside – Special timetables will operate on service 201. No other services will operate.

Inverurie – no service.

Alford/Kemnay – special timetables will operate on services 220/X20. No other services will operate.

Elgin – hourly service on 33A.

727 – service every 40 minutes from 7am to 6pm.

272/301/303/308 – no service.

15A – no service.

59 – special service operating between approx 7am and 7pm.

35 – special service operating between approx 9am and 6pm.

10 – special hourly service starting approx 9am.

Sunday December 27

Normal Sunday service.

Deeside – 201 service only.

Monday December 28

Aberdeen-Stonehaven – Saturday service.

Westhill and Kingswells – Saturday service.

Buchan-Aberdeen – Saturday service.

Buchan local – Saturday service.

Deeside – Saturday service.

Inverurie – Saturday service.

On 37, the 6.38pm journey from Inverurie Market Place will extend to Aberdeen.

Alford/Kemnay – Saturday service.

Elgin – Saturday service.

272/301/303/308 – Saturday service.

727 – Saturday service.

15A – Saturday service.

59 – Saturday service.

35 – Saturday service.

10 – Saturday service.

Tuesday December 29 to Thursday December 31

Aberdeen-Stonehaven – normal Saturday service with the following exceptions:

8A, 8C, 26: Monday-Friday service.

7A/7B: additional services at peak times.

Westhill and Kingswells – normal Saturday service with the following exceptions:

14: Monday-Friday service.

X17: Return journeys from Echt at 6.45am and 6.58pm.

Buchan-Aberdeen – normal Saturday service with the following exceptions:

Services 51, 64, 292, 452 and 747 will operate to normal Monday-Friday timetables.

Services 53/53A will operate to Saturday timetables with additional journeys at peak times.

Services X60/X63 will operate a Saturday service with some alterations to journeys between Peterhead and Ellon.

A special timetable will operate on services 61/61A and 290/291.

Buchan local – Saturday service will operate with the following exceptions and alterations:

Services 49, 51, 55, 270 and 271 will operate to normal Monday-Friday timetables.

Services 52, 54, 74/74A, 76/77, 78A, 78C,81 and 83 will operate to Saturday timetables with additional journeys at peak times.

Services X60/X63 will operate a Saturday service with some alterations to journeys between Peterhead and Ellon.

A special timetable will operate on services 69/69B.

Deeside – Saturday timetable with additional peak time services on 201.

Inverurie – Saturday service will operate with the following exceptions and alterations:

Services 248 and 308 will operate to normal Monday-Friday timetables.

Service 416 will operate on Tuesday only.

A special timetable will operate on service 41.

Alford and Kemnay – services 220/X20 and 218 will operate to normal Monday-Friday timetables. Service 422 will not operate.

Elgin – Saturday service.

727 – Saturday service.

272/301/303/308 – weekday service.

15A – weekday service.

10, 35, 59 – Saturday service.

Hogmanay – Thursday December 31

All services finish early at around 10pm.

New Year’s Day – Friday January 1

No service.

© Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Saturday January 2

Aberdeen-Stonehaven – Aberdeen-Stonehaven – 7A/7B operating special timetables with services every two hours between approximately 9am and 6pm. No other service.

Westhill and Kingswells – X17 operating special service hourly. No other service.

Buchan-Aberdeen – Special timetables will operate on services 61, 290/291 and X67/68. No other services will operate.

Buchan local – no service.

Deeside – special timetables will operate on service 201. No other services will operate.

Alford/Kemnay – special timetables will operate on services 220/X20. No other services will operate.

Elgin – hourly service on 33A.

727 – service every 40 minutes from 7am to 6pm.

272/301/303/308 – no service.

15A – no service.

59 – special service operating between approx 7am and 7pm.

35 – special service operating between approx 9am and 6pm.

10 – special hourly service starting approx 9am.

Sunday January 3

Normal Sunday service.

Deeside – 201 only.

Monday January 4

Saturday service.

Inverurie – On 37, the 6.38pm journey from Inverurie Market Place will extend to Aberdeen.

Tuesday January 5

Normal weekday timetable.