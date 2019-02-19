Festival for staff and pupils at Aberdeen schools set to begin

A festival for school pupils and staff set to kick off in Aberdeen.

The Arts Across Learning Festival, aimed at kids and staff at nursery and primary school level, will start on Monday.

The two-week event hopes to teach children valuable employability skills.

Using mediums such as painting and dance, Aberdeen City Council hopes the festival will provide children with a way to express themselves, learn new skills and share their skills with others.

Councillor John Wheeler, educational operational delivery convener, said: “As well as allowing pupils to express themselves through creative learning, this year’s Arts Across Learning Festival has a focus on future employability which is very much in keeping with our aims to ensure the best outcomes for children and young people.

“Most of all, however, we want our children to participate, and enjoy themselves at this wonderful event which our Creative Learning team work so hard to provide.”

Artist Shirin Karbor will be sharing her skills with the children, including the process she used to design the illustrations featured in the brochure for this year’s festival.

Shirin hopes to show the kids how to “think outside the box”.