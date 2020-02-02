North-east ferry staff raise £6,000 for charity

Staff working on board a North Sea ferry service have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Workers from Serco NorthLink Ferries are celebrating after bringing in a whopping £6,636.12 for the Brain Tumour Charity over the last year.

The team from MV Hjaltland have been involved in sponsored walks, raffles and sweepstakes from across the fleet and ferry terminals.

Kathryn Fullerton, passenger services supervisor and charity fundraising leader, said it was fun to do so many varied activities.

She said: “I’m incredibly proud of everyone who has been involved throughout 2019.”