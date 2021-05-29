Feeling fine: Unique north-east use of word to feature in TEDxAberdeen talks about the region

Newcomers to the north-east can find themselves baffled by many quirks of the local dialect.

But the peculiarly Aberdonian use of the word “fine” is one that can take the most getting used to, and the unique expression will feature in a new talk on human greetings as part of the highly anticipated forthcoming TEDx event.

In most places the word “fine” refers to something that is OK, nothing to complain nor to write home about.

But in Aberdeen, especially when emphasised as “affa fine”, it takes on a far more positive meaning.

And never is this more fitting than when referring to a cake as a “fine piece”.

Entrepreneur Graeme Gordon will delve into the matter when he headlines Aberdeen’s first ever TEDx event – alongside nine other inspirational speakers.

As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, the region’s recovery has never been more important and the talks are aimed at sparking conversations and igniting change in our community.

Topics across science, media and culture will all be explored as part of a roster of ideas which will take centre stage at the Aberdeen Arts Centre on July 31.

Bringing 100 people together under one roof, the event will unlock new secrets within forensic science as well as explore ways of using artificial intelligence to improve sustainability in the agri-food sector.

Tackling climate change through the power of learning, to challenging our consumption of news and the perception of truth are also on the agenda.

Already announced

Previously announced speakers include Sam Stephen, actor and dancer; Youssra Bennadji, school student; and Dave McDowell, Chairman and COO of Brewdog.

But now the full list of guests can be revealed.

Elisa Doucette, TEDxAberdeen programme curator said: “TEDx events are unique in the way they are organised, curated and attended.

“They are all about the ideas and the power of those ideas to change lives and ultimately the world.

“A TEDx programme consists of a series of short and inspiring talks on a diverse range of topics and perspectives.

“These talks, up to 18 minutes long, are designed to challenge current thinking or introduce new concepts linked together by a theme – our theme is ‘new ways of seeing old things’.”

Bethany Galley is a student and photographer who will share her experience of her photography project Through the Lens which empowered children to tell their story of the favelas in Brazil rather than just adults.

Climate change

Pete Tipler is sales and marketing director at Exodus Group.

His talk focuses on the using learning to unlock the climate change conundrum.

He said: “We all know that our house is on fire. And we need to act more quickly, to responsibly bring about lasting change to our planet.

“Why not transform the way we harness minds for workplace learning to focus on what really matters? Every person entering the professional workforce for the first time spends their first year learning behavioural and analytical skills.

“That’s 2,000 hours of learning. Imagine if that time was spent learning the same skills but on world-saving projects.

“Actually, imagine if we could create a movement in Aberdeen that sees every graduate spend their first year on addressing climate challenges…I’m excited to share this idea because the opportunity is massive.”

Georgios Leontidis is interim director of data and artificial intelligence at Aberdeen University.

Georgios will talk about how the technology, data and artificial intelligence we are using in our daily lives, in one form or another, can contribute to our sustainable future.

Communities risk of being forgotten

Jonathan Christie, is CEO of charity The Cabrach Trust. He will talk about communities at risk of being forgotten.

Exploring the importance of being disruptive, Jonathon will share how a small group of likeminded individuals can turn the tide on community decline.

Lorna Dawson is a forensic scientist at the James Hutton Institute and will uncover secrets of the soil and explain how new methods in forensics can assist in cold case investigations.

Tim Wigham, head of performance at Exceed will talk about mastering moodset.

The concept of ‘mood’ is known to most.

However, the significance of mood in helping to master a mission, is massively underestimated.

He said: “I am excited to be talking about this at TEDxAberdeen because this city has given me so much since moving here 10 years ago, and I feel that many in this part of the world underplay their potential.

“Moodset is a way to inspire excellence and I want to share ideas on this with fellow Aberdonians.”

Turning old ideas into new

Chris Moule is head of innovation and entrepreneurship at Robert Gordon University. He will talk about “Recombinant Innovation” – the converting of old ideas into new ones and adapting them from one context to another.

For example taking the wheel and the suitcase to become the wheeled suitcase and the creation of truly innovative cultures which foster open-source innovation.

He said: “Progress does not run out: it accumulates. We can all be innovators by combining old and existing ideas in new ways.”

Graeme Gordon’s talk will be about the most basic, probably most frequent and most important of human interactions – our greetings and our responses.

He’ll explore most common greeting response, and perhaps the most used word in Aberdeen – “fine”.

Graeme said: “Being accepted to speak at TEDxAberdeen is an amazing privilege and like many people, not just in Aberdeen, the last 12 months have been anything but fine.

“I am relishing the opportunity to be in an actual room with real people sharing energy the ideas and the talks together. This is especially exciting for me to be part of TEDx in my home city.”

Preparing for the big day

In preparation for the event, each speaker will now embark on a coaching programme with local business mentors Bob Keiller and Derrick Thomson.

Bob and Derrick will support the speakers as they refine, hone and practice their talks ensuring they are all TEDx ready.

TEDxAberdeen licensee and co-host, Moray Barber added: “While its been difficult narrowing down our speaker applications – we could easily have filled three days – we have chosen a range of surprising, engaging and unexpected ideas for our first event.”

For more information on TEDxAberdeen, visit: www.tedxaberdeen.com