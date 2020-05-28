Feeding the 5,000 – Aberdeen FC community arm passes landmark

More than 5,000 people have benefitted from food packages handed out by Aberdeen FC’s community organisation.

The AFC Community Trust (AFCCT) has been handing out food packages to the most vulnerable people in the north-east – including thousands of children.

Through its Still Standing Free campaign, the trust has helped feed more than 5,400 people – and 3,000 of these were young.

Calls were also made to nearly 9,000 people to check on their wellbeing during the coronavirus crisis.

Players, fans and volunteers have all chipped in – while club directors have pledged to match 10% of season ticket sales in donations to the trust.

A charity single has also been released, and the trust handed out teddies to sick children and NHS staff.

📦 Thanks to your support as part of the #StillStandingFree campaign over 5,400 people have now been supported by a food drop throughout the region by @AFCCT Together, we can keep this vital work going. ➡️ https://t.co/M2kpvd71nR pic.twitter.com/Iey2itNJvu — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 27, 2020

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFCCT, said: “Thanks to our volunteers, the generosity of AFC’s investors and the Red Army, through their purchase of season tickets, online donations and gifts in kind, we’ve been able to feed over 5,400 people, including around 3,000 vulnerable children.

“We’ve made over 1,000 deliveries since the #StillStandingFree campaign was launched in March, as well as almost 9,000 welfare calls to AFC fans.

“It’s been a remarkable campaign that has put AFCCT and the club firmly at the heart of our community, demonstrating that, through the reach and power of football and AFC, we are able to make a real difference to those in most need at this time.”

The trust’s efforts have also gained attention in the Scottish Parliament.

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald tabled a motion at Holyrood congratulating the organisation for its efforts providing for the most vulnerable during the crisis.

He said: “Aberdeen FC Community Trust and staff and players from Aberdeen FC have made a tremendous contribution over the last two months, delivering food and providing support to those who are struggling as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The #StillStandingFree campaign is just one example of how the people of Aberdeen have pulled together in this difficult time, and I was delighted to table a motion recognising their achievement in making 1,000 food deliveries across the the city and the region.”