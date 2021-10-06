News / Local Woolmanhill hotel plans shelved until review at end of next year By Ben Hendry 06/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 06/10/2021, 5:18 pm Historians fear for the future of Woolmanhill Hospital. The property kingpin who owns Woolmanhill Hospital has hit the pause button on £10 million plans to create a hotel on the site. The historic Aberdeen medical facility opened in 1741 and was the north-east’s only infirmary for the next two centuries. As its days in operation came to an end five years ago, developer Charlie Ferrari bought Woolmanhill. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe