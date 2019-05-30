Fears raised over plans for new gym in Aberdeenshire town

Fears have been raised that plans for a new gym in a north-east town could harm a charity.

Energie Scotland has applied to Aberdeenshire Council for full planning permission to turn Safelift Offshore at Blackhall Industrial Estate into a gym.

Councillors on the Garioch area committee have been recommended to approve proposals to turn a former workshop in Inverurie into the facility.

However, the Garioch Sport Centre (GSC) has claimed the development would have a major impact on its own operations if given the go-ahead.

The committee is due to meet on Tuesday at Gordon House in Inverurie to discuss the item.

In an objection against the plans, GSC chief officer Kevin Bonarius said: “Granting approval for this development could affect the future viability of the GSC and place it under further pressure.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter