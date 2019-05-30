Fears raised over plans for new gym in Aberdeenshire town

Fears have been raised that plans for a new gym in a north-east town could harm a charity.
Energie Scotland has applied to Aberdeenshire Council for full planning permission to turn Safelift Offshore at Blackhall Industrial Estate into a gym.
Councillors on the Garioch area committee have been recommended to approve proposals to turn a former workshop in Inverurie into the facility.
However, the Garioch Sport Centre (GSC) has claimed the development would have a major impact on its own operations if given the go-ahead.
The committee is due to meet on Tuesday at Gordon House in Inverurie to discuss the item.
In an objection against the plans, GSC chief officer Kevin Bonarius said: “Granting approval for this development could affect the future viability of the GSC and place it under further pressure.”