EXCLUSIVE: NHS and sports facilities to be hit by Aberdeen budget cuts

Health services could bear the brunt as councillors begin the process of finding savings in the face of a £38 million funding shortfall, according to a council chief.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden claimed the local authority’s budget settlement from the Scottish Government means it will struggle to fund new sports facilities.

Mr Lumsden believes that could lead to people’s health being affected.

And he warned additional strain would be placed on NHS Grampian and health and social care partnerships as a result.

He said: “We could be investing so much in early intervention and we could be helping take the strain off the NHS going forward.

“But when we have to make cuts which mean there is less support, that is going to lead to an increase in pressure on the health service.

“We could be playing a part in reducing NHS Grampian’s costs and easing the pressure on its services. We could have invested in things like sports facilities, which would improve people’s health and wellbeing. However, it is very difficult when our budget is being cut every year.

“If we were given more funding it would allow us to play a part.”

Tony Dawson, Sport Aberdeen’s chairman, said: “I fully agree with Councillor Lumsden’s comments. We do what we can, but each year it becomes more difficult.”

Earlier this week, the Evening Express revealed the city is faced with having to make savings of £80 million over two years – with council tax set to rise by up to 4.82%.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Despite further cuts to the Scottish Budget from the UK Government, we have ensured our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement that supports vital public services.

“Local authorities will receive total funding from the Scottish Government of £11.3 billion in 2020-21. Aberdeen City Council will receive £386.3m in 2020-21.

“Together with their opportunity to increase their council tax by 3% in real terms, the council will have an additional £25.3m, or 7.4%, to support their day-to-day services, compared with 2019-20.”