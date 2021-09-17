Fears over Haudagain completion date after gas leak chaos

Concerns have been raised over the future of works at the notorious Haudagain roundabout amid fears its completion date could be pushed back for a sixth time.
Work at the interchange – once said to be the worst junction of its kind in Europe – is due to finish in time for the coming winter.
However, the project, which has already been delayed on five occasions since the preferred option was selected nearly 14 years ago, has been beset by problems.
