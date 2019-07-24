Fears new north-east town parking charges may harm businesses

Fears have been raised that plans to scrap free parking will harm businesses in town centres.

Aberdeenshire Council agreed last month to start charging motorists for short-stay parking in towns across the region.

It is free to park for the first half an hour in council sites but the new rules mean drivers will need to pay to leave vehicles on the street or in council-run facilities while they shop.

It will now cost 50p to park for up to an hour, £1 for one to two hours, £3 for two to five hours and £5 for more than five hours.

The system will be rolled out in Stonehaven, Inverurie and Peterhead from September 1 and be in place in all other towns by next April.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Stewart Stevenson, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, has asked the council to assess the impact the new charges will have on businesses.

He said he is especially concerned the new rules would have a detrimental impact on businesses based in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Banff and Macduff.

He said: “I have particular concerns regarding the impact this may have on the designated “regeneration towns”, all of which are located within my constituency and which have been the focus of much good work by the council working with the Scottish Government to access funding.

“Peterhead BID and business groups in other towns across Aberdeenshire expressed similar concerns at the potential for the town centre economy to be affected adversely by this decision.

“We’re not just talking about people having to pay 50p here or a pound there – it’s the impact the loss of even half an hour of free parking can potentially have if people can get the same items at a supermarket where parking is free or shopping online.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of transportation, Ewan Wallace, said: “Every option for continuing to provide free periods has been looked at.

“The council is between a rock and a hard place but it simply is not sustainable to continue providing them, or to rely on those who pay for longer periods to splash out even more to cover the cost of the free periods.”