A north-east MSP has called for an “urgent” meeting with directors of M&S after the chain announced plans to close at least 30 stores.

On Wednesday the high street giant announced it would look to close the stores and “restructure” around 70 others after recording huge losses over the last financial year.

The announcement sparked concern that Aberdeen’s city centre could be in line for another severe blow, following the recent closures of Debenhams and John Lewis.

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden said he was “deeply concerned”, particularly over the potential loss of the M&S on St Nicholas Street.

The former Aberdeen City Council co-leader has asked directors for a meeting in a bid to safeguard the future of the store.

Loss of store would be ‘catastrophic’

“It would be absolutely catastrophic for our city if M&S was to close which is why I have sought an urgent meeting with the retailer’s representatives,” he said.

“St Nicholas Street has been the home of M&S since 1944 making it one of Aberdeen’s longest serving retailers – it forms the heartbeat of our city centre.

“The news about John Lewis and Debenhams rocked Aberdeen and we can’t allow a domino effect to happen on our high street.

“I will do everything I can to get some answers from M&S because I’m deeply concerned by this announcement.

“It’s unthinkable to imagine Aberdeen without a flagship M&S store which is why clarity must be given for the sake of staff – livelihoods depend on this.”

Closures ‘to take place over several years’

M&S recorded a pre-tax loss of more than £200 million over the last financial year after its stores were affected by lockdown restrictions, leading to the decision to close and restructure stores nationwide.

The chain has nine branches in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. It is not yet known which ones will be affected.

A spokeswoman for M&S said: “The information provided to the market in our results refers to a long-term programme, which will last over several years.

“We haven’t made any announcements about any specific stores.

“We welcome Douglas Lumsden MSP making contact and will be in touch with more background on our wider strategy.”