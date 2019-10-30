Fears houmous products sold by Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons could contain salmonella

Almost 20 different flavours and types of houmous are being recalled over fears they may contain salmonella.

Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Morrison’s are all affected by the recall issued by Zorba Delicacies Limited – the firm which produces the wide range of products.

The affected dips included Houmous with Nando’s PERi-PERi drizzle, Sainsbury’s food to go carrot & Houmous and sweet potato falafel with houmous as well as Lidl’s Meadow Fresh houmous selection.

Customers have been asked not to eat them and instead return them for a full refund.

A warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: “Zorba Delicacies Limited is recalling various brands and flavours of houmous because the products may contain salmonella.”

A risk statement warns the products, listed below, “might be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps”.

Zorab Delicacies are recalling the products with point of sale notices to be displayed in all stores selling them.