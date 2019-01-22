Fears grow as oil skills ’emergency’ looms, survey says

Nearly half of oil and gas professionals are worried about an “impending talent emergency”, a new employment trends poll shows.

And two-fifths feel the sector is already in the grip of a crisis, with a further 28% expecting the problem to hit home within the next five years.

A total of 17,000 people took part in the third annual Global Energy Talent Index (GETI), by Airswift and Energy Jobline.

Despite the somewhat gloomy outlook, 81% of those aged 25 and under remain enthusiastic about a career in oil and gas.