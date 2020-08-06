Fears for tourism business during Aberdeen lockdown

There has been concern over the local lockdown’s impact on the tourism sector, which only officially “reopened” three weeks ago when guests were allowed to stay in hotels again following the lifting of restrictions.

Hotels will remain open, with room service and restaurant services still available for staff and guests – though no new guests will be coming in.

Chris Foy, the CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Naturally, this is disappointing news for affected tourism businesses who have invested heavily in additional measures to provide a safe customer experience, and for locals and visitors who were planning to enjoy days and evenings out over the coming days.

“VisitAberdeenshire has suspended all promotional campaign activity that can be stopped for the next seven days to ensure that our resources are used most effectively at the right time to attract visitors and locals.

“We will review this in line with Scottish Government’s review on Wednesday 12 August.”