Fears for future of Aberdeen neuro centre

An Aberdeen care centre that helps those with brain injuries and the terminally ill could be forced to shut its doors as it comes to grips with a multi-million-pound cash crisis.

Dee View Court, on Caiesdykes Road in Kincorth, is Scotland’s only purpose-built specialist neurological care centre and helps people with life-changing conditions, including some receiving end of life care.

It is consistently rated among the top care facilities across the north-east – and was recently extended after generous members of the public raised £3.75 million.

But now the charity that runs it, Sue Ryder, is facing a £12m black hole, endangering its future.

Sue Ryder said it has been hit with a triple blow due to coronavirus – as charity shops have closed, investment funds have slumped and fundraising events have been cancelled.

Bosses said they will lose £4m a month for the next three months and launched what they described as an “emergency” appeal for help.

A spokesman for the charity said its hospices – of which there are none in the north-east – were at immediate risk because they have traditionally been dependent on donations for 70% of funding.

But she added: “After that, our neurological centres, including Dee View Court, would be at risk of closure, and then the charity itself would be at risk of closure.”

The charity’s Scotland director, Pamela Mackenzie, said: “We don’t want to alarm our service users and supporters unnecessarily and we have chosen to put it like this because it is the reality.

“We want people to know we are doing absolutely everything possible to keep our services running.

“We are asking the public to dig deep to support us. This is a plea for support from both the public and the UK Government.

“The reality is, if we don’t have money to pay our staff and buy equipment, that will put us under significant pressure.”

Ms Mackenzie said all Sue Ryder staff were being kept informed about developments.

“The staff at Dee View Court are an amazing team made up of very dedicated and very skilled workers.”

The charity shut three north-east shops on March 20 – on George Street and Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen, and on West Church Street in Buckie.

The spokeswoman added: “We have been in conversation with the UK Government for a while now.

“We’ve been told that something will be coming but we may not have that time to wait.”

Dee View Court used to be limited to helping 24 adults at any one time – people with conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Huntington’s disease and motor neurone disease – but that recently rose to 40 after work finished on an extension.

The charity must still raise £150,000 to reach its £3.9m target for the extension.

Care Inspectorate monitors rated it “excellent” after a visit in January 2019.

It has received seven “excellent” ratings from the watchdog in the last decade.

Ms Mackenzie added: “The support we have had from Aberdeen residents has been incredible. To raise all that money for Dee View Court has been wonderful.”

Sue Ryder also provides home care for people with conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke and dementia in Angus.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said: “The complex care that Sue Ryder provide is second to none. I’ve seen first hand how essential that support is and it’s vital that their services are not impacted.

“I urge the UK Government to put more money on the table to protect the future of Sue Ryder, and all vital charities, at this time.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “Palliative and end of life care services play a hugely important role in caring for thousands at the most difficult time.

“We are committed to keeping hospices open and are working with the NHS, Together for Short Lives and Hospice UK on an appropriate national response.”

Launching their campaign, the Sue Ryder spokeswoman said: “Right now the coronavirus crisis is having a devastating impact on our funding and we urgently need your help.

“For the very first time we are finding ourselves in the position that we might not be able to afford to continue providing end of life care to people in our local communities.”

For more information, visit sueryder.org/giveonline