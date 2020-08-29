Fears for fireworks night as some north-east events already cancelled due to Covid-19

Plans for fireworks displays across the north-east are up in the air with many of the events already being cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers of the November celebrations in Ellon and Rosehearty have already confirmed they will not be held this winter.

The events regularly attract thousands of people who are given a chance to see the night sky turned into a kaleidoscope of colour on November 5.

Ellon Round Table, who arrange the town’s Guy Fawkes Night celebrations, said it was being cancelled this year due to “uncertainty” surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

Their online statement said: “With all the uncertainty our community will be facing over the next few months, we’ve reached the point where it would be unwise to commit the money towards an event that is unlikely to be able to go ahead safely.

“It was agreed that the approximately £5,000 it costs to put this event on could be put to better use to support our community through 2020.”

In Rosehearty the village bonfire committee said they hope to return next year.

The biggest display in the north-east is in Aberdeen which regularly attracts crowds of up to 12,000 people to the the Beach Boulevard.

However with the uncertainty surrounding the response to Covid-19 it remains unknown if the extravaganza will go ahead.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman said the local authority plan on unveiling their plans although these depend on Scottish Government coronavirus plans.

She said: “Whilst public safety is at the forefront of any event preparation, we will continue to review the evolving Government guidance in relation to Covid-19.

Our fireworks display as the start of our winter celebrations is one of the highlights of the events calendar and it is certainly our ambition to create a winter events programme within the city to help support our retail sector.

“We hope to be in a position to announce details of our programme shortly as we move into phase four of the Covid-19 route map.”

Steven Rennie, chairman of Stonehaven and district round table said they will discuss their plans for the display next month.

He said no decision has made been made as yet and they are working on other fundraising efforts at the moment.

Steven said: “We have not made any official decisions about the display yet. We’ll be discussing it around mid-September and reviewing as we go.

“We’re focusing on current fundraising projects for now.”

Decisions are also yet to be made by organisers for the displays in Newtonhill and Banff – though the latter say it is “not looking too promising”.

The organisers of Aboyne Family Bonfire and Fireworks said it was “unlikely” that they would be able to host an event, but that “it’s not impossible yet”.

They added they would hold off on making a decision for as long as possible, with an answer likely by September 11.

Drumoak and Durris Community Group, who run the annual Drumoak display, also said their event would be unlikely to go ahead, but that a final decision would be made at their next meeting in the first week of September.

The organisers of the display at Newmachar said: “Unfortunately it won’t be going ahead as we have not been able to hold a much-needed fundraiser to pay for the event.

“We were planning a shopping event locally but when lockdown happened due to Covid all plans were put on hold.

“The display is funded by donations on the night which goes into the pot for the next year and then we top up when required with a local fundraiser in the village.”

Pauline Paterson is one of the organisers of the fireworks display in Kemnay and said they were “gutted” to have cancelled this year’s event at Bogbeth Park.

She said: “We’re gutted. But we just don’t know how we will social distance at a fireworks display.

“It is a community event organised by volunteers and we don’t want to make anybody ill.

“Lots of people usually come out on the night and give us lots of money which we appreciate.

“We plan to be back bigger and better next year.”