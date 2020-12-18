Fears for Aberdeen rate rise after 316 people test positive for Covid

Aberdeen has recorded its worst rate for positive Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began – with 316 cases detected in a week.

According to data from the Scottish Government, the cases were detected in Aberdeen between December 7 and 13, with 6.6% of people tested returning positive results.

The number of areas in the Granite City with a coronavirus rate of more than 200 cases per 100,000 has hit its highest level ever.

These results put 10 areas of the city into the 200-399 cases per 100,000 bracket – the second-highest category – including Torry, parts of Cults, Kincorth, Cove and Bridge of Don.

However, compared to the early stages of the pandemic, the number of people tested each day was lower than it is now.

In April and May, the number of people being tested in NHS Grampian’s area was between 200 and 800 a day, this month the daily figure has been as high as 2,571.

The overall positivity rate for the city for the past week was 138.2, compared to the Scottish average of 112.4

The data also shows last week alone show 33 cases were confirmed in Torry, 24 in Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber and 21 in Kincorth, Leggart and Nigg.

The previous worst period was the week of October 3 to October 11, which saw seven areas in the top brackets, including two in the highest.

During this period a large cluster of cases was detected in the area around Old Aberdeen, Froghall, Seaton and Powis, with almost 250 people testing positive that week.

The seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population for that period was 108.9, with a test positivity rate of 5.5.

It comes as four Aberdeen residents were among the 30 deaths recorded in the past day related to Covid-19.

And a further 103 people have tested positive for the virus in the north-east across the same period, with 858 positive cases across Scotland in the past day.

This takes the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 109,296.

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Miranda Radley said: “The significant increase in cases in Aberdeen has been concerning and it is key that residents continue to follow the Scottish Government’s guidelines as we move into the festive period.”

Her ward colleague councillor Sarah Duncan said she is “very concerned” by the figures and is urging people to make sure they take the appropriate cautions.

She said: “I’m very concerned about the increase in covid cases in Aberdeen, particularly since we can now see how to get out of all this, with vaccinations starting.”

Cllr Duncan added: “We have to be extra-vigilant and take all the necessary precautions, including avoiding crowded spaces, wearing face masks and hand washing, and most importantly self isolation and getting a test if we have symptoms.

“I know it’s really tough for everyone not being able to be with family and friends over the festive season, and not bring able to socialise indoors, but that does appear to be one of the main transmission routes.

“It would be tragic for even more people to become seriously ill with Covid when vaccination is so near so, tough as it is for all of us, please do the right thing by your family and friends and observe the rules.”

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Audrey Nicoll.Torry and Ferryhill councillor Audrey Nicoll said: “The rise in Covid-19 cases in the city is extremely worrying, but is of particular concern in Torry, given the correlation between Covid-19 and social deprivation.

“We have been grappling with rising numbers for some time, and this combined with seasonal flu makes it all the more important that everyone follows the rules, adheres to the advice and ensures they spend the festive season in as safe a way as possible. These measures continue to be our main line of defence against the virus.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said the statistics for the second week in December show how “precarious” the city’s ongoing battle against Covid is.

He said: “These figures show just how precarious the situation is – we are not out of the woods yet by any means and we must all remain extremely vigilant and follow the rules over the festive period and into the new year.

“The vaccine has provided the light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot become complacent – we must protect ourselves, our family, our friends and our city.

“Lives lost at any time are a tragedy, but even more so with the end in sight and so I urge folk throughout Aberdeen to stick to the rules and think carefully about any Christmas plans and consider whether they cannot be put on hold.”

Meanwhile, tougher coronavirus restrictions or a full lockdown after Christmas is a “possibility” as a “rising tide” of new infections pushes the R number in Scotland above one, the deputy first minister has said.

John Swinney confirmed the Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss restrictions across the country but could not rule out announcing strict new measures just one day before the whole UK is set to enter five days of relaxed rules over the festive season.

Any changes to the Scottish Government’s five-tier system typically come into place three days later but with Christmas Day to fall on a Friday this year, any alterations to the current levels could take effect almost immediately or following the break.

The Scottish Government said the timing is still “under consideration at the moment” but it could add further confusion as Scots prepare to grapple with last-minute changes to the Christmas guidance announced by Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday.

According to Mr Swinney, cases are rising in Scotland and the 99 cases per 100,000 people recorded 10 days ago has now increased to 116.

That has pushed the R number – how many individuals each infected person passes the virus on to – above one, meaning the number of infections is increasing and could grow out of control if officials are unable to stem the flow.

The Welsh Government announced on Wednesday that tougher restrictions will be imposed on the country immediately after the Christmas easing period.

Asked if the Scottish Government is considering similar measures, the deputy first minister did not rule out the idea of a lockdown or tougher restrictions.

“We’ll have to look at what the forward prospects look like, we’ll have to take decisions that will be sustainable for a period into January and February to protect the public interest and protect the National Health Service,” he said.

Asked specifically if there could be greater restrictions or a possible lockdown, he said: “That could be a possibility, I can’t rule it out. We are on a rising tide of coronavirus cases.

“We will be looking, as we always do, at what the outlook is based on the data in front of us, and we have to take decisions, difficult decisions, to make sure we protect the public from a highly dangerous virus.”

Restrictions will be eased from December 23 to 27 for Christmas but the Scottish Government has advised Scots to stay at home and mix only with their own household “if at all possible”.

At a meeting of the Scottish Parliament’s Covid-19 Committee, constitution secretary Mike Russell said people should not “do Hogmanay”, in line with coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “If somebody can meet out of doors, they are permitted to meet out of doors, and maybe would wish to meet out of doors at midnight but don’t, in any sense, do it if you don’t feel you should do it.

“The rules that apply within the area that you live have to be applied, absolutely and to the letter. There is no relaxation at Hogmanay. No ifs, no buts, there is no relaxation on the requirements of the area in which you live.”

Mr Russell said people attending or hosting parties when restrictions are in place will be “putting themselves and others at serious risk of death”.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch told the committee: “Hogmanay is not cancelled, gatherings are cancelled, so you should celebrate in your household.”

Prof Leitch also admitted there are some people in the country that he, or any other experts, will be unable to convince that the coronavirus vaccine is safe.

He said that from data he has seen 27 million people will “run towards” the vaccine when it is made available, while another 27 million will be “hesitant”.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, of the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said around 70% to 80% of the population needs to be immunised in order for the UK to reach “herd immunity”.

