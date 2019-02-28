Fears for Aberdeen baby’s health over door buzzer glitch

An Aberdeen mum has claimed her poorly baby could be in danger – because of a faulty door buzzer.

Jemma Simpson, 24, lives in one of six flats on Stronsay Drive, Summerhill, and several of the entrance buzzers are broken.

The mum of two, who rents the property from Aberdeen City Council, claims they have not worked for nine months and the local authority has refused to repair it.

Her eight-month-old son Hunter Duncan suffers from colpocephaly – a brain condition that can cause movement abnormalities, muscle spasms and seizures.

A health visitor calls in to check on Hunter daily – and Ms Simpson claims she has often missed appointments due to the broken buzzer.

She has called on the council to repair it but she said the local authority told her the three private owners in the block would need to agree to stump up part of the bill.

Ms Simpson said: “I’ve called the council twice a week for nine months to get it repaired, but it hasn’t done any good.

“It’s really important the health visitor can come, ring the buzzer and get in, and missed appointments means my boy is at risk because he needs to have his head measured regularly to see if his condition has become worse.”

A council spokesman said: “In addition to three council tenants, there are three homeowners in the block who have received letters advising them the door entry system requires replacement and they are liable for a share of the costs.

“We are awaiting a response from the owners and, in the meantime, alternative arrangements have been made to assist any medical staff who need regular access to the building.

“We remain in contact with Ms Simpson, who has been advised to make the medical staff who regularly visit aware of the temporary measures.”