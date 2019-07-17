Fears as graffiti yobs target historic Aberdeen bridge

Vandals have targeted a historic Aberdeen bridge by spraying it with graffiti.

The 13th Century Brig o’ Balgownie was spray-painted with a tag and an image of a bird.

The crossing spans the River Don and was one of the main routes over the water until the new bridge opened in 1830.

Part of the granite surface on the wall has been covered and local residents have raised concerns about it.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said he was disappointed to find the vandals had also put people’s lives at risk.

A nearby lifebelt has been rendered useless after being tampered with.

Now he fears more incidents of this kind could follow.

The man said: “Tourists often get directed to that area and it was actually a visitor who showed it to me.

“It is disappointing to see this and it is important this bridge is kept as clean as possible.

“The residents are concerned that, if not stamped out, more graffiti will follow.”

Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds branded those behind the vandalism as “mindless” and said the cost of repairs would divert local authority funds from elsewhere.

Mr Reynolds said he hopes the culprits will be caught and brought to justice by the authorities.

The councillor said: “Vandalism costs the city council hundreds of thousands a year, money that could be put into vital services.

“For mindless individuals to damage life-saving items such as lifebelts is simply criminal and I hope folk who know the culprits will come forward and give the police the names of those responsible.”

Both incidents have been reported to Aberdeen City Council.

The vandalism has not been reported to the police but a spokeswoman for the force said anyone with concerns should contact them.

In recent years, residents living in and around Brig o’ Balgownie and Seaton Park have hit out following a spate of vandalism.

Locals demanded a meeting with the council and police after racist graffiti appeared throughout the area.

At the time a local resident said the area was “plagued” by vandals and was worried it could leave visitors with a “poor impression” of Aberdeen.

He said: “We are being plagued by an outbreak of vandalism and offensive and racist graffiti at the Brig o’Balgownie and Seaton Park.

“This same behaviour has been going on for months but is worsening and ruining one of the scenic areas of Aberdeen.

“Tourists will leave with a very poor impression of the city.”