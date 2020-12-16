Fears Aberdeen’s Level 3 restrictions will last until middle of January

Council leaders have said decisions to place the north-east in level three will “decimate” the High Street – with fears restrictions will not be lifted until mid-January at the earliest.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that both regions will be moving up to Level three due to a rise in cases.

Cases in Aberdeen have increased by more than 50% in the last week, from 76 cases per 100,000 to 122.

Case positivity jumped from 3.9% to 6.1%.

The increase in Aberdeenshire has not been as sharp, but cases are still on the rise.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said that after the past few weeks and a rise in cases in the city, the decision taken was not surprising.

He said: “It was pretty much expected, especially when we saw the number of cases rising, but it’s devastating for the hospitality industry, and for retail.

“It’s businesses that will bear the brunt of this, especially when you look at what’s happened to places like Debenhams and Arcadia. It’s going to have a decimating effect on the high street.

“The lead up to Christmas is the busiest time for some of these stores, and the loss of money will be a real blow to them.

“I really can’t see there being a change to the restrictions until mid-January. It’s not just the build-up to Christmas either, it’s the sales after. And people have time off, so they might have gone into town and wandered around the shops or gone for a meal, but they might not be able to do that now.

“Once you go into these measures, it’s really hard to get out of them again, as we know from August.

“People might not like it, but they need to make sure they’re following the rules, we need to comply with them.”

The chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Russell Borthwick also raised concerns that the region would remain under tighter restrictions for several weeks.

He said: “Our members continue to call for more transparency on the seemingly subjective weighting of health indicators and are puzzled that economic factors are not built into the analysis.

“When launched the Chamber labelled this a ‘blueprint to go backwards’ and our business communities see little evidence of this changing. In fact, the consensus from businesses today is that we are now locked into at least level 3 for the rest of December and January given the likely increase in case numbers that will result from the ill-judged relaxation of domestic visiting restrictions over Christmas.

“It’s businesses, the economy and the jobs they support that will pay the price for this. And although support schemes remain in place for now, they do not begin to cover the costs of businesses forced to mothball or remain open with limited custom.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council’s leader branded the decision “illogical”.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille said: “Aberdeenshire’s statistics have risen in recent months, from very low to low. There have been cases, clusters and tragedy.

That is why we were not in level 0 or 1, but 2 where our statistics clearly state that we should be. In line with that, for the last few weeks we have been held at level 2.

“This week, with our lowest statistics for some while, we have been raised to level 3.

“The Scottish Government introduced the levels, set the parameters for those levels and have today completely ignored them for Aberdeenshire. I find this disappointing and illogical.

“Our hospitality businesses will be massively restricted in the week before Christmas and probably through the holidays.

“This will mean a huge economic effect on them, during a period when they could have expected to relieve some of the financial pressures they have faced in earlier parts of the year.”

Alexander Burnett, Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, was “disappointed” to see the region being moved up a level.

He said: “It’s extremely disappointing Aberdeenshire has been moved into Level 3 so close to Christmas.

“Our hospitality sector has been decimated by repeated closures and this is likely to hurt even more during what is supposed to be one of their busiest periods.

“Businesses in the region have done everything they can to ensure safety and compliance with the regulations.

“Local control measures have been put in place in Aberdeenshire which have meant figures have started to steady in the last few days.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart added: “Unfortunately, coronavirus case numbers in Aberdeen have risen by over 50% in the last week & level 3 restrictions are necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

“Many will be disappointed by this, but I would urge everyone to follow the rules to help protect the NHS & save lives.”

Level 3 restrictions ‘necessary’ to bring virus under control

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament during the levels review, Ms Sturgeon said: “It is our judgement that Level 3 restrictions are necessary to bring the situation in both Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire back under control.

“I know that the move to Level 3 for East Lothian, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire – and the continuation of it in many other areas – involves real and continued difficulties for many businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector.

Ms Sturgeon announced there will be a further review next week due to the “rising cases” across the country. Previously, yesterday had been the last planned one of the year.

Moray and the Highlands and islands remain in level one.

Ms Sturgeon urged “the utmost caution” in meeting over Christmas as discussions are due later today on the easing of restrictions.

Following a joint call from the British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal, the leaders of the devolved administrations and the UK Government will discuss the changes.

Under the current plans, eight people from three households will be able to mix indoors between December 23 and December 27.

Ms Sturgeon said: “There will be a four-nations discussion later today to take stock of recent developments.

“But, for now, I would urge the utmost caution.

“If you can avoid mixing with other households over Christmas, especially indoors, please do.

“But if you feel it essential to do so – and we have tried to be pragmatic in recognising that some people will – then please reduce your unnecessary contacts as much as possible between now and then.”

