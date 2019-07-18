Fears Aberdeen roadworks may disrupt start of school term

Fears have been raised that one of Aberdeen’s busiest roads could be shut on the first week of the school term.

The A92 Parkway was originally meant to be closed for a week for the first phase of roadworks, but will now be closed for two.

Sewer installation works are being carried out over three phases for the new Grandhome development and are expected to be completed by August 18.

The contractor today gave its assurances that the work was on target to finish ahead of that deadline.

A road closure traffic order says the first phase will involve the A92 Parkway being closed in both directions for approximately two weeks from July 5.

It will be opened to north and eastbound traffic for a month after the initial works are completed.

However, the A92 will be completely closed again to traffic between Laurel Drive and Gordon Brae for a further week during the final stages of the installation.

Schools in the city are returning from their summer break on Wednesday August 21.

Councillor John Reynolds, who represents the Bridge of Don area, said he is hopeful the work will be completed before the end of the school summer holidays.

However, he added: “It’s disappointing it could go into an extra week because then it’s going into the schools going back, when there’ll be a lot more traffic on the road.

“It seems to be working at the moment while the schools are off but I’m concerned that if an extra week is added it will affect the traffic.

“I was hopeful that the contractor would have them finished before the six weeks, as they are usually good. I’m still hopeful that the contractor may be able to do this.”

He added: “I hope what we are looking at is the maximum timescale.

“It’ll affect the traffic in the morning when people are going to work and at night when they are coming home, there’s absolutely no doubt about it. The rest of the time it should be pretty much the same.”

WM Donald is carrying out the works for the new housing scheme next to the Parkway road.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We are working closely with the council to undertake the works as safely and efficiently as possible for members of the public and our staff.

“Currently we are on target to shorten the planned programme which will hopefully reduce the time of the original stated road closures.”

Up to 7,000 new houses could be built on the site along with three primary schools and a secondary school.

A traffic order on Aberdeen City Council’s website said: “Access to properties will be maintained. The measures are necessary to protect public safety during sewer installation works for a new development.”

Diversions will be in place along Gordon Brae, Gordon’s Mills Road, Tillydrone Avenue, Tillydrone Road, St Machar Drive, Great Northern Road and Mugiemoss Road.

Both Cala and Dandara have housing developments just off the Parkway. However, Cala said the roadworks were not associated with them.

Grandhome Trust, the body behind the plans for the Grandhome development, did not respond to requests for a comment.