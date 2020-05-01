Fears Aberdeen Market demolition could put independent traders out of business

Aberdeen councillors have conditionally approved controversial plans to demolish the city’s market ahead of its redevelopment, sparking fears for local business owners.

Developer Patrizia wants to create an 11-storey glass and granite building within the footprint of the current 1970s structure.

Its Market Street end would be five storeys tall, rising to 11 opposite the junction of Carmelite Street and Hadden Street.

The “lantern-shaped” building would house offices, retail space, cafes, a business lounge and car parking, as well as public realm space.

Building consent will be withheld until a legal agreement is signed, ensuring money is put towards the creation of paths and a car club vehicle as well as a public plaza in The Green.

Councillors were also recommended to attach more than 25 conditions to the approval.

However, independent traders in the current building, who previously voiced fears they could be forced out of business by the plans, expressed their disappointment at the committee’s decision. A spokesman for the traders said: “We do not think that knocking down a landmark (building) and replacing many quirky local businesses with more national chains is the best way to retain Aberdeen’s unique city centre.

“It’s not just the market that would be affected, but many individually owned and small local businesses.

“There are already many empty office spaces unable to be let in Aberdeen and so adding to that unused capacity does nothing to make Aberdeen look more attractive nor does it benefit its citizens.

“There will be as many as 40 small businesses closed, many dozens and more thrown out of work.”

City councillor Martin Greig also opposed the plans.

He said: “This enormous tower will be a monstrosity in the city centre. We have a duty to protect the special character of our city centre and this is just another example of over development with yet another undesirable skyscraper.”

Planning convener Marie Boulton disagrees and is certain the move will help attract more business to Aberdeen.

She said: “This is a good decision for the future of the city. It will bring more people to the city centre who will in turn support the shops and businesses.

“I hope people can look at this with a long-term vision and see the benefits it will bring for the wider area.”

Shaun Hose of Patrizia said: “Today’s decision is very welcome after four years of working on proposals for this site, during which the BHS building has remained vacant.

“We will continue to work closely with Aberdeen City Council and other stakeholders to deliver on our proposals which will inject new vibrancy into this part of the city centre and deliver a highly attractive destination that will attract a range of businesses and, in turn, footfall.”