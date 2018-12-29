Fear lack of sign near new Aberdeen bypass may be bad for community

An Aberdeen councillor has hit out at the lack of signposting for his community on the new bypass.

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, who represents Lower Deeside, is angered by the lack of signs leading to Peterculter.

He said: “I have made council officers aware there is not a sign for Peterculter on the AWPR, at the Milltimber junction.

“This is something that could be very confusing for people who are new to the area and would mean that Peterculter could lose out on business and visitors.”

Mr Malik said the construction process was tough on the people of Lower Deeside.

He said: “This is a slap in the face to the people of my ward because during the building of the AWPR they had to put up with a number of road closures and other disruptions, and now this.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “All signage on the AWPR was agreed in consultation with the local roads authorities, Aberdeenshire Council and Aberdeen City Council.”

Aberdeenshire Council deferred comment to Aberdeen City Council.

A city council spokeswoman said: “The signage strategy for the AWPR was agreed jointly between Transport Scotland and partners in 2016 following extensive planning.

“There is limited space on each sign and various considerations are taken into account, including Transport Scotland criteria which states all trunk road signage directs traffic to the furthest destination.

“At this specific junction, the furthest destination is Braemar and, as the junction serves both the North Deeside Road and South Deeside Road, Maryculter is also signposted to reflect the route options.”

The AWPR has opened over several months, with the full route still not totally accessible to drivers due to faults on the Don crossing.

Earlier this month the Evening Express reported the cost of the project, originally slated to be £745 million, could surpass £1 billion by the time it is completed.

The road has faced a series of delays and missed deadlines, which have been attributed to poor weather and the collapse of contractors Carillion, which formed part of the consortium created to build the road.

Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL), which is now formed as a joint venture between Galliford Try and Balfour Beatty, has said the expected completion of the Don Crossing will be in January.