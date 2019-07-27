Fear as thousands of north-east residents ‘living in hardship’

More than £1.5 million has been paid out since October to Universal Credit recipients in Aberdeen at risk of falling into hardship, the Evening Express can reveal.

New figures, released under freedom of information, have shown that more than £1.56m in advance payments have been paid out in Aberdeen since the new benefit was fully rolled out last year.

These payments were introduced by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as a mechanism to prevent people falling into hardship during the five-week wait for their first payment, and the figures have been described as “deeply concerning”.

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “People make these claims because they’re struggling to get by.

“It’s deeply concerning therefore that so many claims have been made in Aberdeen alone.

“Those on Universal Credit shouldn’t be forced into claiming advance payments that have to be paid back.”

But Gordon MP Colin Clark said welfare spending under the previous Labour Government was “quite simply unsustainable”.

He added: “Having visited local offices responsible for claims, I was told staff feel more confident about helping those who need it.

“Labour is out of touch with the aims of welfare support – helping people back into work, helping those in need and respecting the taxpayer.”

The figures also show 4,700 advances were made in the city, although the figure does not take into account the number of residents who may have requested more than one advance.

The statistics are broken down by job centre. Some people may claim in Aberdeen but live in other parts of the north-east.

As of May 2019 there were 6,350 people receiving Universal Credit in the city.

A DWP spokesman said: “Universal Credit is a force for good and more than two million people are now receiving support.

“With Universal Credit, people get financial help if they’re unemployed, in low-paid employment or unable to work.

“People can get their first payment on day one of their claim as an advance and we continue to make improvements.”