Fault with school speed limit signs in Aberdeen community to be fixed

A number of school zone traffic signs in Aberdeen will be fixed after they were found to be flashing at the wrong times.

The signs were erected around schools to lower the speed limit of traffic when children were walking to school.

However, they have been flashing outwith these times at various locations in Bridge of Don, including on Scotstown Road and Jesmond Drive, in the evenings.

The equipment was designed to help keep children safe when they were more likely to be crossing roads.

Aberdeen City Council blamed a a fault with the signalling equipment, and said the timings would be fixed in due course.

A spokeswoman said: “It would appear that the timings in the signs have gone askew.

“As such, an operative will attend the sites to check and amend the timings as appropriate.”