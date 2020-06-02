Fault detected with north-east traffic lights at busy junction

A fault that caused a pair of north-east traffic lights to be stuck on red has been fixed temporarily.

The problem was detected with the signals at Goval/Parkhill junction beside the AWPR.

However, this has been fixed temporarily and will be repaired permanently by Siemens when they are allowed back to work.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman confirmed that the fault had been given a temporary fix although it was in the Aberdeenshire Council catchment area.