Event will be perfect Father’s Day for Aberdeen FC super fans

Aberdeen Football club is inviting super-fan dads to celebrate Father’s Day at Pittodrie Stadium.

On Sunday June 16 the club’s catering and events partner for more than 20 years, Sodexo, is hosting football mad dads and their families for the ultimate day out.

The event will consist of a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium followed by a two course carvery lunch, and a complimentary drink for every dad.

Stephanie Hoare, sales manager for Sodexo at Aberdeen Football Club, said: “Our Father’s Day lunch is the perfect way to spoil your football-loving dad. It is a unique opportunity to get a glimpse behind-the-scenes at the club.”

Tickets are priced at £25 per person, and £13.50 for those under the age of 12, and can be purchased by contacting the Sodexo team at Pittodrie on 01224 650 491, by emailing salesaberdeen@sodexo.com or via Eventbrite.