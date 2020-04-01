Father’s complaint over care of child at Aberdeen hospital rejected by ombudsman

A man’s complaint to a watchdog about his child’s care at an Aberdeen hospital has been thrown out.

The man complained that Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital staff failed to monitor the child’s blood gases often enough and this delayed further treatment.

In a new report, the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman said: “We found that appropriate monitoring of the child’s blood gases was performed, particularly for in a high-dependency unit setting.

“We did not find any evidence that the board failed to act upon a referral to respiratory.

“We did not uphold the man’s complaints.”