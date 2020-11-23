Father complains after Aberdeen doctor missed signs of labour

A watchdog has partially upheld a complaint made by a father about the treatment his wife received at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Mr C said that when Miss A attended a pre-caesarean section assessment, the doctor failed to identify that she was in the early stages of labour.

He also complained that the board failed to explain why their baby required antibiotics and a breathing tube after they were born and that the board’s handling of his complaint was unreasonable.

In a report by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) NHS Grampian acknowledged that the doctor failed to carry out an assessment.

The document also said the reasons why the baby needed drugs and a breathing tube had been explained to Mr C by hospital staff and later in an email.

Health chiefs also carried out their review into the handling of the complaint and highlighted area for improvement.

The watchdog took advice from a consultant who specialises in pregnancy and childbirth and accepted NHS Grampian’s view that the doctor did not carry out a full assessment of Miss A’s condition.

The SPSO report said: “We upheld these complaints on that basis and made further recommendations for learning and improvement.

“We concluded that there was reasonable evidence it had been explained to Mr C why his baby required antibiotics and a breathing tube at the time of the event and later in email correspondence. Therefore, we did not uphold this aspect of the complaint.”

The SPSO also made a series of recommendations as a result of the complaint.

The watchdog’s report said: “The board should have a guideline in place for the management of patients attending the pre-caesarean section clinic.

“The board should have guidelines in place about the turnover time for issuing letters following debrief meetings.

“The board should have in place template letters which can be used when inviting patients for debrief meetings that make the purpose of the meeting explicit.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We accepted all the Ombudsman’s recommendations in this case and can confirm they have all been completed.”