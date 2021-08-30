Father assaulted woman in her own home in ‘drug deal gone wrong’

A father has been jailed after kicking a door off its hinges and assaulting a woman in her own home in a “drug deal gone wrong”.

Joseph Bowman had attended at the woman’s address in Aberdeen to “remonstrate” following a dispute over whether drugs purchases were worth £10 or £30.

However, the situation escalated quickly and the 33-year-old booted the woman’s door off its hinges and stormed inside where he assaulted her as she curled up in a ball on the floor.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman had been asleep at home when she heard a bang at the door and saw Bowman through the peephole.

She swore at him and told him to go away, and he replied: “Gee me a bag.”

The woman responded by saying she didn’t “do that anymore”.

The woman was left with a ‘large lump’ on her forehead

She went back to bed but Bowman continued to shout and swear and kick the door.

Shortly afterwards, she was on her way back to the door when, due to it being weak following previous damage, it “caved in”.

Ms Ward said: “The accused had pulled the door from its hinges.”

He then entered the flat and grabbed the woman’s head, pulling her towards him, causing her to slip and fall on the floor.

She then “curled into a ball” as Bowman kicked her to the chest and struck her to the head before leaving.

The woman was left with a “large lump” on her forehead, but declined medical assistance.

Bowman attended to ‘remonstrate’ over the deal

Bowman pled guilty to a charge of hamesucken, meaning to assault someone in their own home.

The incident happened on September 7 last year.

Defence agent Tony Burgess said his client had been remanded in custody since September 15 last year.

He described the incident as a “drug deal gone wrong”, explaining Bowman’s friend had earlier gone to the address to “source drugs”.

However he said there was a disagreement over whether the drugs supplied was a £30 bag or a £10 bag, and Bowman had attended to “remonstrate”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan jailed Bowman, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, for two years, backdated to September when he was first remanded.