Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Fate of Aberdeen man who killed his mum by stabbing her 33 times to be decided later this year

By James Mulholland
15/07/2021, 2:33 pm Updated: 15/07/2021, 6:32 pm
Jordan Milne who killed his mum Carol will be sentenced later this year.
Jordan Milne who killed his mum Carol will be sentenced later this year.

A judge has continued the case of an Aberdeen man who stabbed his mother 33 times at his family home.

Jordan Milne, 26, attacked 59-year-old Carol Milne in Clifton Road in July 2019.

Her body was found by her husband Norman, who was suffering from a terminal brain tumour and later died.

Milne, who was initially charged with murder, admitted culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow due to diminished responsibility.

Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.
Subscribe