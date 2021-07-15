Fate of Aberdeen man who killed his mum by stabbing her 33 times to be decided later this year

A judge has continued the case of an Aberdeen man who stabbed his mother 33 times at his family home.
Jordan Milne, 26, attacked 59-year-old Carol Milne in Clifton Road in July 2019.
Her body was found by her husband Norman, who was suffering from a terminal brain tumour and later died.
Milne, who was initially charged with murder, admitted culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow due to diminished responsibility.
