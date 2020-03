The Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into a North Sea helicopter crash in 2013 has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Proceedings into the Sumburgh Super Puma crash were due to get underway in May in Inverness but have now been adjourned in view of Scottish and UK Government guidance on the pandemic.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said a new date will be set “as early as is possible” once normal court business resumes.