Faster broadband connections made available in Aberdeen

Ultrafast broadband connections are being made available in Aberdeen.

Internet service provider Talk Talk is working with CityFibre to offer the service with average speeds of 506 megabits per second available in the city.

Talk Talk said the use of its network soared by 62% between December 2019 and December 2020.

Streaming, online gaming, broadcasting of live sports and mass working from home have contributed heavily to this exceptional rise in internet usage.

Jonathan Kini, Managing Director of TalkTalk Direct Business and Consumer, said: “We believe fast, affordable, full-fibre broadband should be accessible to all. This has been brought into even sharper focus by the pandemic, so we’re thrilled that people across Aberdeen can now benefit from the UK’s latest fibre technology thanks to our new Future Fibre packages.”

The full fibre expansion in Aberdeen is being undertaken in conjunction with CityFibre to deliver the latest broadband technology to customers.

Allan McEwan, CityFibre’s City Manager for Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted to be working with TalkTalk to offer people the opportunity to access the full-fibre network we have been building in Aberdeen.

“We have made real strides in bringing state-of-the-art digital connectivity to homes since beginning our build and look forward to even more homes having access to fast and reliable digital connectivity in the future.”

Anyone who wants to know whether they can access TalkTalk’s Future Fibre plans can enter their postcode at talktalk.co.uk/futurefibre