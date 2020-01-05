Fast-track accountancy for Aberdeen students

Aberdeen students will be offered a fast-track option to become professional accountants

An accountancy body has teamed up with Aberdeen University to mould students into chartered certified finance professionals.

ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) will deliver an accelerated programme to members of the university business school.

The accredited course aims to equip individuals with business-ready skills and prepare them for the world of work.

Craig Vickery, head of ACCA Scotland, said: “ACCA is pleased to partner with Aberdeen University and develop the employability skills, competences and behaviours the finance profession and business are looking for in graduates.

“Over the next few years we will be working to ensure that we want to continue our partnership programme and launch a dedicated mini site for internships and graduate positions.”

Lindsay Tibbetts, acting head of school at Aberdeen University, said: “We are delighted to have signed an agreement with ACCA and are able to offer our students the benefits of the ACCA Accelerate programme.

“Our students will be able to get a head start on ACCA qualifications while undertaking their university degree, giving them a competitive edge in the graduate market.”