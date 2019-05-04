Fast food staff help to spruce up Aberdeen park

Volunteers from five McDonald’s restaurants in Aberdeen have helped clean up a popular city park.

The group of 30 joined up with the Friends of Seaton Park as part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s national Spring Clean campaign.

It is the eighth year the fast food chain has teamed up with Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The clean-up involved the employees taking part in a litter pick, sanding and painting benches and tables, and laying a new riverside bark path.

Crews helped by picking up litter in and around the banks of the River Don, St Machar Cathedral and the children’s play area.

The employees have been thanked for volunteering their time to take part in the event.

As well as the Spring Clean campaign, McDonald’s will be carrying out community litter picks events throughout the summer months as part of its Keep Up the Clean Up campaign.

Craig Duncan, Aberdeen McDonald’s franchisee, said: “It was fantastic to see everyone come together and help tidy up Seaton Park.

“We understand the role that we play in making the area a cleaner place for everyone and it’s important to us that we do our bit to ensure that the local area remains free of litter.”

Mr Duncan added: “We’ve made improvements in-store too as all restaurants in Scotland now have front-of-house recycling facilities in which all packaging, including paper cups, can be separated for them to be recycled.”