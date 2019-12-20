Fast food giant Taco Bell to open restaurant in Aberdeen

An American fast food giant is to open its first Aberdeen restaurant.

Taco Bell, which serves Mexican-inspired dishes such as tacos and burritos, has been confirmed to move into the former Clarks shoe store on Union Street.

The shop, which had been in the Granite City since the early 1970s, closed its doors in November.

Ryden LLP submitted a planning application earlier this year to change the use of the site from retail to food and drink purposes, which was approved by Aberdeen City Council in August.

Now a separate application for alterations to the shop front, including a new fascia, repainting existing windows and doors, replacing tiles, installing signs and an extractor grille have also been approved so work on the restaurant can now begin.

In a covering letter alongside the application, Michael Lorimer, a partner at Ryden, said: “I can advise that following the grant of consent, the owner has now secured a new tenant, Taco Bell, who will occupy the building under its new use.

“To facilitate the new use, a number of internal and external alterations are required, principally dealing with the erection of new signage on the shopfront as well as an extractor vent to the rear of the property.”

The new restaurant will be split over three floors, with the serving area and a 16-cover seating on the ground floor, alongside kitchen facilities and a disabled toilet.

It will also have two self-ordering kiosks.

A staircase will lead downstairs to a further 46-seat restaurant area as well as unisex toilets.

Proposed basement plans include a space for internal bin storage as well as additional dry storage.

There is also an empty area, the use of which is still to be confirmed.

There are a number of Taco Bell outlets across the UK.

However, it would only be the fourth to open in Scotland, with two in Glasgow and one in Irvine.