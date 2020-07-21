Fast food giant Taco Bell announces Aberdeen restaurant opening date

An American fast food giant has unveiled the opening date for its first Aberdeen restaurant.

Taco Bell, which serves Mexican-inspired dishes such as tacos and burritos, is moving into the former Clarks shoe store on Union Street.

Ryden LLP submitted a planning application last year to change the use of the site from retail to food and drink purposes, which was approved by Aberdeen City Council in August 2019.

Today Taco Bell announced the restaurant will open on August 15.

People will be able to dine in or takeaway from the 57-seat restaurant located at 123 Union Street.

The restaurant will also offer home delivery and click and collect.

The Aberdeen restaurant will also be introducing Taco Tuesday to its menu – a taco and soft drink special on Tuesdays.

The new restaurant will be the fifth Taco Bell restaurant to open in Scotland and the 47th Taco Bell restaurant to open in the UK.

Lucy Dee, marketing lead at Taco Bell UK, said: “We’re really excited to be opening a fifth Taco Bell in Scotland.

“We’ve had our eye on a potential restaurant in Aberdeen for a while, and we know we’ve got plenty of fans in the area who we’re looking forward to welcoming through our doors.”

Raja Adil, chief executive of The Adil Group, said: “We’re delighted to be opening the first Taco Bell in Aberdeen, especially in such a great location.

“The Adil Group are always looking to grow and develop nationwide and we’re excited to be able to bring the brand to the Taco Bell fans of Aberdeen.”

The new restaurant will open from 10.30am on August 15.