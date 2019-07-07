Fast fibre internet rolled out to rural north-east homes

More north-east residents can now apply for faster fibre broadband.

Areas of in Auchleuchries, Glenkindie, Rothienorman and Ythanwells are now included in the £442 million Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband (DSSB) rollout.

Other areas in Aberdeenshire where more fibre broadband is available include Auchterless, Auchnagatt, Banchory, Catterline, Cuminestown, Drumoak, Fyvie, Glass, Kennethmont, Muir of Fowlis, Newburgh, Newtonhill, Oldmeldrum, Turriff and Wartle.

Sara Budge, director of the DSSB programme, said: “The difference having fibre broadband can make is amazing.

“Many local people are already taking advantage of the faster speeds now available and we’d urge others to consider the benefits of a move to a fibre service.”

