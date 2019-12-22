Fashioning a fundraising spectacular as Aberdeen students get set to stage big show

A group of students will put their best foot forward in aid of a dementia charity.

First Foot Forward, made up of five events management students at Robert Gordon University, will hold a fashion show next year to raise money for the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire branch of Alzheimer Scotland.

Fashion Through The Decades will take its audience on a journey through the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and into the present day.

Models will showcase clothing from vintage stores and strut their stuff to music from the relevant decade.

Marketing and PR officer for the group, David Makokwe, said: “It’s been proven that music really helps to stimulate the mind of dementia patients, so we thought it would be a good idea to hold a fashion show which incorporates music.

“When we were brainstorming ideas it seemed like a good event to hold. We want to make people more aware of the charity and the work that they do.”

First Foot Forward previously held a bake sale in aid of the charity at RGU, raising £121.54.

A spokesman for Alzheimer Scotland said: “We are thrilled for First Foot Forward Events to be organising Fashion Through The Decades for the charity.

“The show will be one of a kind for the Granite City and we can’t wait for our guests to see it come to life.

“Hannah, Rachael, Simone, Roksana and Davide have done an amazing job in creating an event that will showcase fashion, music and memories from different eras.

“The charity relies heavily on fundraised income to continue to provide services in the local area. “Thanks to support from local fundraisers like First Foot Forward, they are helping us make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”

Fashion Through the Decades will take place on March 14 from noon to 4pm at DoubleTree by Hilton Aberdeen City Centre.

Tickets are £20 and will include afternoon tea, a display of clothing from the 50s to now and fun themed games.

For more information and to purchase tickets,visit https://bit.ly/2PtYbME

To find out more about Alzheimer Scotland, visit alzscot.org